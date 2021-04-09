Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Local musicians, between the ages of 13 and 17, are being called upon to join a Fraser Coast production, being held in late July this year.
Local musicians, between the ages of 13 and 17, are being called upon to join a Fraser Coast production, being held in late July this year.
News

Calling young coast musos: Whale fest orchestra opportunity

Isabella Magee
9th Apr 2021 12:20 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Local youth of Fraser Coast are being invited to showcase their musical talents in a love-song performance being held in a few months.

Song to the Ocean is a performance to our marine life visitors, who grace our local waters.

It will be performed at the Hervey Bay Whale Festival on July 29 and 30, this year.

Violin, viola, cello and percussion students aged 13 to 17 years, with third Grade Australian Music Examinations Board level, or equivalent, can join the orchestra.

Participation in the performance is free. Picture: Eliza Day
Participation in the performance is free. Picture: Eliza Day

The Hervey Bay Whale Festival production will include 12 DeepBlue string players, 24 YoungBlue string players, and five gong players.

Participants are required to attend every call in the lead-up to the event and involvement is free.

Mayor George Seymour said it was a great performance, and the local addition a “wonderful opportunity”.

“Our students will gain music expression skills and hands-on experience alongside professional musicians, industry contacts and certificates of participation,” Cr Seymour said.

Registrations close April 30, with successful participants being notified on May 7.

Register your interest here.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WHAT’S ON: Pancakes, bands, art sessions, swap meet

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Pancakes, bands, art sessions, swap meet

        News While it might not be as long as last weekend, there’s still plenty to pack in

        ”Dirty old sl**”: Man headbutts teen in psychotic episode

        Premium Content ”Dirty old sl**”: Man headbutts teen in psychotic episode

        News A 35-year-old man has been sentenced to further time in jail after “headbutting” a...

        FULL LIST: Maryborough Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Maryborough Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Maryborough Magistrates Court on Friday.