Calling young coast musos: Whale fest orchestra opportunity

Local musicians, between the ages of 13 and 17, are being called upon to join a Fraser Coast production, being held in late July this year.

Local musicians, between the ages of 13 and 17, are being called upon to join a Fraser Coast production, being held in late July this year.

Local youth of Fraser Coast are being invited to showcase their musical talents in a love-song performance being held in a few months.

Song to the Ocean is a performance to our marine life visitors, who grace our local waters.

It will be performed at the Hervey Bay Whale Festival on July 29 and 30, this year.

Violin, viola, cello and percussion students aged 13 to 17 years, with third Grade Australian Music Examinations Board level, or equivalent, can join the orchestra.

Participation in the performance is free. Picture: Eliza Day

The Hervey Bay Whale Festival production will include 12 DeepBlue string players, 24 YoungBlue string players, and five gong players.

Participants are required to attend every call in the lead-up to the event and involvement is free.

Mayor George Seymour said it was a great performance, and the local addition a “wonderful opportunity”.

“Our students will gain music expression skills and hands-on experience alongside professional musicians, industry contacts and certificates of participation,” Cr Seymour said.

Registrations close April 30, with successful participants being notified on May 7.

Register your interest here.