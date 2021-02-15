Menu
Claytons Towing is urging people to drive safely on beaches following a car rollover at Teewah Beach on Saturday night. Picture: Supplied.
Community

Calls for authorities to ‘send a message’ on beach driving

Tegan Annett
14th Feb 2021 3:00 PM | Updated: 15th Feb 2021 4:40 AM
There are calls for a crackdown on dangerous driving following the hospitalisation of two teenagers involved in a car rollover at Teewah Beach.

Paramedics and rescue helicopters were called to the popular beach camping spot on Saturday night with reports of a 4WD rollover.

Two Moreton Bay teens, aged 17 and 18, were flown to hospital.

The 18-year-old driver was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition with arm injuries and a suspected head injury and the passenger was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with facial injuries.

Clayton's Towing owner Mike Clayton said it has become a regular occurrence for the tow truck to be called to accidents at Teewah Beach.

Mr Clayton said there appeared to be a problem with people inexperienced in beach driving.

"I think if people get caught hooning or driving dangerously they need to have their cars seized and impounded straight away," Mr Clayton said.

"That's going to send a message."

Mr Clayton said while "90 per cent of people do the right thing" more needed to be done to deter dangerous behaviour for public safety and the protection of Noosa North Shore.

"For some reason people seem to get onto the beach and disregard the rules," he said.

"You should drive on the beach as you would on the road.

"You wouldn't drive on the highway without a seatbelt and doing doughnuts so why do it on the beach?"

The vehicle was towed for examination by police and an investigation is ongoing.

Big Bertha had two late night night trips up the beach this weeekend . One Friday Night, nose to tail accident near...

Posted by Clayton's Towing on Saturday, February 13, 2021
