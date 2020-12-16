Council backs calls for floating pontoon at Coast village

A PETITION from Toogoom residents calling for a floating pontoon has been backed by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

The matter was discussed at Wednesday's council meeting.

Residents raised the need for a pontoon in a petition presented to the council by Cr Jade Wellings, with the council resolving to ask the Department of Transport and Main Roads to build the facility.

"The petition requested a fishing and boating pontoon at the ramp beside Goodies Restaurant in Toogoom to improve safety for boaties, fishermen, families and tourists," Cr Wellings said.

"Petitioners pointed out that the boat ramp is a popular fishing spot, especially for families as it is free of rocks, but that placed people fishing in and around the ramp at risk of being hit by boats as they were launched or retrieved.

"The pontoon would make boat launches and retrieval safer, especially when the tide was flowing or in heavy seas."

A pontoon would need to be funded by the Queensland Government through the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

"Boat ramps are built and managed in a partnership with the State Government," Cr Wellings said.

"The council builds the land-based facilities such as the car parks, and the State Government builds the sea-based facilities such as pontoons, floating walkways and ramps."