The Fraser Coast Regional Council will invite Expressions of Interest from property owners for either property, land or development proposals for a new administration building in Maryborough
Council News

Calls for M'boro land to build new admin centre

Blake Antrobus
by
22nd Apr 2019 3:00 PM
PROPERTY, land or development proposals for the council's new Maryborough administration building will be sought by councillors at tomorrow's meeting.

The move comes more than a year after the existing Kent St building was closed due to structural problems.

Staff have been forced to work out of several temporary locations, including an office space on Adelaide St, since its closure.

REFURB OR REBUILD: The current state of the council's Maryborough admin building after asbestos and electrical issues were discovered last year. A consultant's report will recommend the building either be rebuilt or refurbished.
An engineering report revealed the site had reached the end of its suitable life and needed to be demolished.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said a report outlining the Expressions of Interest process for the new office building would be voted on at tomorrow's council meeting.

"We want to maintain a presence in the Maryborough CBD but we want to look at a range of options, not just rebuilding on the current site," Cr Sanderson said.

"The Maryborough library also needs major work so it is possible that a new building could include a new library as well as space for admin staff, while we are also seeking expressions of interest for car parking to support a new building."

EOIs will be open until late May and are expected to be assessed and short-listed in June.

Cr Sanderson said the assessment criteria would cover location, site suitability, access and connectivity to the CBD and the potential to enhance or preserve the heritage character of the Maryborough CBD.

