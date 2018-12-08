Menu
NO TOLL: Jeff Hodges is a Senate candidate for the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party. The party opposes a toll on the Second Range Crossing. Kevin Farmer
Politics

Calls for no toll on Toowoomba Second Range Crossing

Tobi Loftus
by
2nd May 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND minor party Senate candidate has called on road tolls to be scrapped around Australia before the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing opens later this year.

Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party Senate candidate Jeff Hodges was in Toowoomba on Tuesday to discuss the parties policies.

"We are not going to allow a toll on the Second Range Crossing, we will fight it," Mr Hodges said.

"All that will do is increase prices for everyone, as businesses will pass on costs to customers.

"It should be free."

Mr Hodges, who grew up in Toowoomba and still visits the town regularly as his mother still lives here, said the Second Range Crossing was of vital importance to the community.

"There are so many trucks going through the city and that creates enormous traffic congestion," he said.

"When I grew up here in the late 70s you could get from one end of town to the other in 10 minutes.

"Now getting down Hume St you have to wait for traffic changes, for trucks at James St."

Mr Hodges said he also wanted to see tolls taken off all other roads in Queensland and make sure no toll was placed on any new road.

"A lot of people think they're paying a toll for the upkeep of the road," he said.

"What they don't realise is we're already paying for the upkeep of the road.

"We pay fuel excise and GST on fuel. That can be up to 56 cents a litre of fuel on tax."

Mr Hodges said he also wanted to see more investment in water infrastructure and no increase to the GST.

The Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party is a relatively new entity in Queensland, but has been active in other states for some time.

The party won three lower house and two upper house seats at the recent New South Wales state election.

Toowoomba Chronicle

