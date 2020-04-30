Calls for road safety as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Authorities are urging motorists to focus on road safety this Labour Day long weekend. Photo: File.

Authorities are urging motorists to focus on road safety this Labour Day long weekend. Photo: File.

AN INLFUX of motorists are expected to hit Fraser Coast roads this weekend as the Labour Day long weekend coincides with the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders is calling for greater driver safety awareness and travellers heading out of their neighbourhoods for the first time since social distancing regulations came into play to ensure they arrive at their destinations.

“We’ve done a good job of flattening the COVID-19 curve, which is why some restrictions will be lifted but we can’t afford to see that translate into deaths on our roads,” Mr Saunders said.

According to official statistics reflected on the Department of Transport website, the death toll on Queensland’s roads so far this year was 67 as of April 26 – nine more than the same period last year.

Mr Saunders said it was important that road safety came first this weekend.

Queenslanders will be able to travel up to 50km from their homes for recreational purposes as of Saturday.

RACQ club spokesman Paul Turner said the May long weekend was traditionally a busy period on major Queensland routes.

“We often see a spike in crashes and congestion,” Mr Turner said.

He urged motorists not to drink and drive, to stick to the speed limit and avoid the fatal five.

“Drivers need to understand that roads are going to be busier and police are going to be out in force. Take it easy and enjoy a little freedom while staying safe,” Mr Turner said.