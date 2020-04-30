Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Authorities are urging motorists to focus on road safety this Labour Day long weekend. Photo: File.
Authorities are urging motorists to focus on road safety this Labour Day long weekend. Photo: File.
News

Calls for road safety as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
30th Apr 2020 2:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN INLFUX of motorists are expected to hit Fraser Coast roads this weekend as the Labour Day long weekend coincides with the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders is calling for greater driver safety awareness and travellers heading out of their neighbourhoods for the first time since social distancing regulations came into play to ensure they arrive at their destinations.

“We’ve done a good job of flattening the COVID-19 curve, which is why some restrictions will be lifted but we can’t afford to see that translate into deaths on our roads,” Mr Saunders said.

According to official statistics reflected on the Department of Transport website, the death toll on Queensland’s roads so far this year was 67 as of April 26 – nine more than the same period last year.

Mr Saunders said it was important that road safety came first this weekend.

Queenslanders will be able to travel up to 50km from their homes for recreational purposes as of Saturday.

RACQ club spokesman Paul Turner said the May long weekend was traditionally a busy period on major Queensland routes.

“We often see a spike in crashes and congestion,” Mr Turner said.

He urged motorists not to drink and drive, to stick to the speed limit and avoid the fatal five.

“Drivers need to understand that roads are going to be busier and police are going to be out in force. Take it easy and enjoy a little freedom while staying safe,” Mr Turner said.

bruce saunders fraser coast hervey bay maryborough queensland road safety racq
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warning as storms race towards southeast ahead of icy blast

        premium_icon Warning as storms race towards southeast ahead of icy blast

        Weather Forecasters warn that a storm is tracking towards the southeast “at a reasonable clip”, with destructive winds a major danger. It comes ahead of a cold front.

        Man fighting for his life in ICU after Aldershot crash

        premium_icon Man fighting for his life in ICU after Aldershot crash

        News Police are investigating all possibilities as to what caused the fiery crash

        REUNITED: Best Buddy in owners arms after 15 months

        premium_icon REUNITED: Best Buddy in owners arms after 15 months

        News Buddy’s return highlights the benefits of microchipping, with the cat returned to...

        ‘Curve smashed’: QLD records zero new cases

        ‘Curve smashed’: QLD records zero new cases

        News Coronavirus Queensland: Zero new cases recorded