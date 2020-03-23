Calls grow for Latrell switch to help his confidence.

Latrell Mitchell is expected to remain at fullback against the Roosters.

Latrell Mitchell is expected to remain at fullback against the Roosters.

Abandoning the Latrell Mitchell experiment at fullback will only rattle his confidence, says South Sydney star Damien Cook.

The microscope on Mitchell's highly-publicised switch from the Sydney Roosters will only magnify this week when the Rabbitohs face his former club on Friday.

But the big question is whether coach Wayne Bennett retains the Kangaroos star in the No.1 jumper or push him back out to the centres.

Bennett conceded the latter is certainly on the table given that was where he asked Mitchell to finish in last Friday's defeat to Brisbane. But Cook believes the move will not only be unfair on the 22-year-old but negatively impact his self-belief.

"It's only been two games. We're one out of two so I think there's obviously still room for improvement as a team," Cook said on Monday.

"To take him out of fullback right now and put him at centre would probably knock his confidence a little bit. We brought him here to be the fullback."

In the two games so far at fullback for the Rabbitohs, Mitchell has averaged 54 metres and five carries, as well as busting one tackle.

In both matches he failed to finish in the key position, with Alex Johnston injected into the contest in the second half on both occasions.

But Cook, who has also played alongside Mitchell at State of Origin and international level, is adamant Mitchell will be a success at fullback.

"We've seen some good signs and things to work on and that all comes with combinations. I believe it will happen," he said.

"Latrell is one of the superstars of our game at such a young age.

"I back him to get the job done and I'm expecting big things, hopefully this weekend against his old club the Roosters."

Cook also urged Mitchell to be more aggressive in attack, saying his new teammate may be underestimating his physical abilities.

"When he does run the ball back from kick returns he makes some great metres. And on the end of the shift plays, he's got great passing," he said.

"He knows when to hit the winger and when to run it himself.

"At the moment we'd like to see him back himself a bit more and run because we've seen how dangerous he can be with the ball when he backs his ability. "Hopefully moving forward that's what we see from Latrell."

