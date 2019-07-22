Calls to cut red tape as motor complex development stalls

Wide Bay Motor Complex president Ben Collingwood and club supporter Steve Nielsen looking over plans for the motor complex.

FEDERAL MPs have called on the State Government to "cut through the bureaucratic tape” that has held up a $30 million motorsports complex in the Wide Bay region.

This is despite the Fraser Coast Regional Council giving the committee a conditional green light in March to proceed with the second stage of the Wide Bay Motor Complex.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien and State Shadow Minister for Agriculture Tony Perrett met with WBMC president Ben Collingwood last week to discuss the hold-up of the off-road racing centre on Boonooroo Rd.

Plans for a khanacross off-road racing facility, drag strip, speedway track and road circuit have been outlined in the development.

The land on Boonooroo Rd is owned by the State Government and leased by the council.

Because the complex has been declared a "commercial entity”, the current lease with the council does not allow it to be developed in line with the proposed facility.

Mr Perrett said the State Government needed to stop "city-dwelling pen-pushers in Brisbane blocking appropriate developments and restricting new opportunities for economic development”.

Mr O'Brien said it was a "massive project” that would draw thousands into the region.

The committee was previously told by the council they could proceed with the complex's second stage under the condition it was funded through grants and sponsorships.

Numerous meetings through 2018 between the committee, council and State Government identified a pathway forward, but tenure issues are still the main cause of the hold-up.

In March, the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy said they would be seeking further clarification over the development proposal.

"The current trustee lease between the WBMC and Fraser Coast Regional Council permits the recreation reserve to be used for outdoor motor sport and recreation activities conducted on a not-for-profit basis,” a spokeswoman said.