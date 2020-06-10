Calls to ‘dob in’ Toogoom tree poisoner

The Fraser Coast Regional Council is urging residents to dob in an 'environmental vandal' after several trees were poisoned among the Toogoom foreshore. PHOTO: Contributed.

FRASER COAST councillors are fuming after soil samples confirmed trees along the Toogoom foreshore were poisoned.

They are now calling for residents to dob in the environmental vandal.

Cr Jade Wellings said a sign would be installed on Moreton St near the walkway to Toogoom Beach asking residents to help protect foreshore trees.

Cr Wellings said a herbicide was used to kill several mature trees along a 40m section at the top of a rock retaining wall.

“It is very disappointing that someone would kill such magnificent trees. People enjoying a day out at the beach have been robbed of shade,” she said.

The use of poison to kill trees is a worrying trend.

The Toogoom incident comes just four months after it was confirmed trees at Point Vernon suffered a similar fate.

Poison used to kill the trees has the potential to cause major environmental damage and can stay in the ground for years, Cr Wellings said.

“It can stay in the soil killing the new trees we plant; it can be washed by the rain to kill trees nearby or out into the ocean and cause further environmental damage,” she said.

The dead trees will be pruned to ensure branches do not fall on people using the stairs to access the beach.

As much of the trees as possible will be left to provide homes for wildlife.

Anyone who sees people vandalising trees in council parks, gardens or natural areas is urged to call the council call centre on 1300 794 929.

“The trees in our parks and on our foreshore belong to all of us, and this deliberate and destructive vandalism is just not on,” Cr Wellings said.

A community engagement on illegal tree destruction is currently being undertaken by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

A report is due to be released in August.