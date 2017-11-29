Calls to improve doctor's surgery parking

THE lack of parking at a Point Vernon medical centre has sparked safety concerns for elderly patients.

Owner of Murphy St Medical Centre Dr Ken Treichel said his patients have been forced to park in unsafe or illegal spaces in order to arrive at their appointments in time.

"Council is booking patients when they park on the footpath," he said.

"There's no other parking."

He said due to space constraints patients were forced to drive out onto the road without being able to clearly see oncoming traffic.

<<FIND MORE LOCAL COUNCIL COVERAGE HERE>>

Since opening, the premises has grown with the introduction of a chemist and QML Pathology.

Dr Treichel said the issue was raised with Fraser Coast councillor David Lewis but no changes had been discussed.

Cr Lewis told the Chronicle the parking around Murphy St Medical Centre had been investigated.

"Unfortunately there is not a lot that can be done to boost the number of on-street car parks," he said.

"The investigation showed that the cost of changing the configuration from parallel to angle parking could not be justified as it would only create a few extra spaces."

The new concerns arose when an elderly patient was fined $130 for parking on grass outside the centre.

The fence in front of the grassed area displays a 'no parking' sign but Dr Treichel said it had faded and was no longer easy to see.

He said for elderly patients, a lack of parking posed more issues than just being late for an appointment.

"Sometimes they have to park on the footpath but elderly patients can't always walk that far," he said.

"It's an accident waiting to happen."

Cr Lewis said it was "unfortunate" the man was fined but had ample opportunity within the two hours he was parked in the area to move his car.

"Council discourages parking on footpaths to ensure the safety of pedestrians and prevent damage to underground services such as electricity, gas, water and telecommunications equipment.

"Vehicles also damage the footpath creating uneven ground which creates trip hazards and can block access for emergency vehicles."

For more information on parking see www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/regulated-parking.