Cam Smith adds some jazz to Bay event

HE'S GOT SOUL: Traditional jazz player Cameron Smith will appear at the Hervey Bay RSL on Friday, September 28.

HE'S not the same rugby league player that took Australia by storm on the footy field but this Cameron Smith is still a star in his own right.

Hervey Bay Jazz Club president Ann Hopwell said the club was excited to bring the calibre of trumpet player and singer Cam 'McCracken' Smith to the stage at the club's monthly jazz night at the Hervey Bay RSL on September 28.

Smith has been honing his set of almost-traditional jazz and New Orleans-inspired originals for over a decade, playing at Edinburgh Fringe, Woodford Folk Festival, the Brisbane Jazz Club and every pub and street corner from Canberra to Cairns.

Upon moving to the Northern Rivers in 2017, Smith and his brother Lachi - on drums - formed The Magnificence.

"I know he's a very traditional jazz player and is quite a character," Ann said.

Ann said anyone who appreciated the smooth tunes of jazz would be promised a terrific night out.

"We have thousands of people in Hervey Bay that like jazz so we're hoping, having a traditional jazz band, we will get a good audience.

"The atmosphere is just wonderful ... it brings back happy memories of when I was in my 20s."

Joining the brothers from 7pm will be Julian Smith on double bass, Mark Chalmers on banjo and Paul Edwards on tenor sax.

Tickets are $20 for jazz club members and $25 for non-members.