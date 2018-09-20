Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HE'S GOT SOUL: Traditional jazz player Cameron Smith will appear at the Hervey Bay RSL on Friday, September 28.
HE'S GOT SOUL: Traditional jazz player Cameron Smith will appear at the Hervey Bay RSL on Friday, September 28. Furtseff
News

Cam Smith adds some jazz to Bay event

Kerrie Alexander
by
20th Sep 2018 12:30 PM

HE'S not the same rugby league player that took Australia by storm on the footy field but this Cameron Smith is still a star in his own right.

Hervey Bay Jazz Club president Ann Hopwell said the club was excited to bring the calibre of trumpet player and singer Cam 'McCracken' Smith to the stage at the club's monthly jazz night at the Hervey Bay RSL on September 28.

HE'S GOT SOUL: Traditional jazz player Cameron Smith will appear at the Hervey Bay RSL on Friday, September 28.
HE'S GOT SOUL: Traditional jazz player Cameron Smith will appear at the Hervey Bay RSL on Friday, September 28. contributed

Smith has been honing his set of almost-traditional jazz and New Orleans-inspired originals for over a decade, playing at Edinburgh Fringe, Woodford Folk Festival, the Brisbane Jazz Club and every pub and street corner from Canberra to Cairns.

Upon moving to the Northern Rivers in 2017, Smith and his brother Lachi - on drums - formed The Magnificence.

"I know he's a very traditional jazz player and is quite a character," Ann said.

Ann said anyone who appreciated the smooth tunes of jazz would be promised a terrific night out.

"We have thousands of people in Hervey Bay that like jazz so we're hoping, having a traditional jazz band, we will get a good audience.

"The atmosphere is just wonderful ... it brings back happy memories of when I was in my 20s."

Joining the brothers from 7pm will be Julian Smith on double bass, Mark Chalmers on banjo and Paul Edwards on tenor sax.

Tickets are $20 for jazz club members and $25 for non-members.

Related Items

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Armed trio steal $10,000 of cigarettes from grocer

    premium_icon Armed trio steal $10,000 of cigarettes from grocer

    Crime Armed with crowbars, three thieves broke into a Hervey Bay grocer filling whatever box they could find with cigarette packets.

    PHOTOS: Search underway to solve M'boro cold case murder

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Search underway to solve M'boro cold case murder

    Crime Police divers and specialised dogs are part of the operation.

    Fresh leads in M'boro cold case murder spark search

    premium_icon Fresh leads in M'boro cold case murder spark search

    Crime Police and SES volunteers are now walking through bushland.

    CRASH CHAOS: Driver allegedly tasered after fleeing scene

    CRASH CHAOS: Driver allegedly tasered after fleeing scene

    News Ute driver allegedly fled but was cornered by police and tasered.

    Local Partners