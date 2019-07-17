Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Cambodia vows to send back plastic waste

17th Jul 2019 5:02 PM

Cambodia plans to send 83 shipping containers packed with plastic rubbish back to an unnamed country of origin and fine the importer after authorities discovered the containers' contents at a port.

The Environment Ministry announcement comes amid growing public criticism in Southeast Asian nations of waste imports from industrialised countries.

Photos published by Cambodian media show containers at the Sihanoukville Autonomous Port, on the country's south-western coast, packed with bales of discarded plastic material.

Ministry spokesman Neth Pheaktra said officials were investigating the origin of the plastic waste so it could be sent back to the source country.

"The authorities will find out where these waste-filled containers came from. We will also-according to our law-fine the company found to have imported the plastic waste," Pheaktra said.

"Cambodia is not a dump site."

Officials opened the containers, labelled as containing raw recycling products, on Tuesday after they had been sitting at the port for months. Cambodia banned the importing of plastic waste two decades ago, Pheaktra said.

Last week, Indonesia said it would send back more than 210 tonnes of trash to Australia after it was found to contain banned materials including household garbage and used electronics.

More Stories

cambodia editors picks plastic waste

Top Stories

    VOTE NOW: 10 best hairdressers on the Fraser Coast

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: 10 best hairdressers on the Fraser Coast

    News AS part of The Chronicle's 2019 Best of Fraser Coast series, we want to know who is the best hairdresser in the region. VOTE IN THE POLL WITHIN THE ARTICLE.

    The Fraser Coast council wants your weed... really

    premium_icon The Fraser Coast council wants your weed... really

    News The council is calling for your weed...really

    BRUMBIES: New sighting of feral horses on Fraser Island

    premium_icon BRUMBIES: New sighting of feral horses on Fraser Island

    News The island has about 35 motion activated cameras on the island.

    Warnings after teen collapses on mountain climb

    premium_icon Warnings after teen collapses on mountain climb

    News 16yo schoolgirl airlifted off the mountain