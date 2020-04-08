Camp at home to beat the lockdown blues

The Bengtson family camping together on their cattle farm. PHOTO: Contributed.

A BEELBI cattle farmer is among the thousands of Australians whose Easter camping plans have been scuppered by coronavirus.

Joel Bengtson and his wife had been planning a camping trip to celebrate their daughter’s birthday.

Mr Bengtson said they decided to set up camp on their farm to avoid disappointing their children.

“They were really excited about the trip and we wanted to do something different, so we packed up our things and went camping on the farm,” he said.

“It will definitely be a trip we never forget and something we’ll probably talk and laugh about a lot in years to come – especially when it comes to the invasive sand flies.”

Mr Bengtson said he and his family were really lucky to have farmland they can use to explore and other activities to “break the home time”.

The Bengtsons’ impromptu camping trip came amid a Caravan Industry Association of Australia campaign to keep the spirit of camping alive.

It is encouraging families, couples and friends living together to set up camp in their backyards, living rooms and even on their balconies.

Camp at Home Heroes is designed to keep participants engaged in fun camping activities and share their experiences on social media.