Campaign to bring beloved nanny to Maryborough

A VIDEO inviting Dame Julie Andrews to Maryborough's Mary Poppins Festival has gone viral on Facebook, collecting more than 24,000 views since it went up last week.



The festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, with Fraser Coast identity Carmel Murdoch saying it was "only fitting" that the woman who played the much-loved nanny on the silver screen was part of the celebrations.



"We've been celebrating the fact that the author of the Mary Poppins books was born in Maryborough for the past 18 years and this year is the 10th anniversary of the festival," Ms Murdoch says in the video.



The festival commenced on Friday and will continue until July 2 with many events, including a Mary Poppins Festival in the Park on July 1.



"We'd like to invite Dame Julie Andrews to come and join us this year," Ms Murdoch said.



The post has been shared 224 times and has more than 340 like or reactions.



Mary Poppins author PL Travers was born in a building on the corner of Kent and Richmond Sts on August 9, 1899.



The building is undergoing repairs, but is set to be opened as a Mary Poppins museum when work is complete.



Councillor Paul Truscott said it would be wonderful if the movie star would come to the region.



"Any effort to try to get the original Mary Poppins here I would be supportive of," Cr Truscott said.



"I don't know whether that's possible or not."



Cr Truscott said the 10-day festival was already gaining momentum after it commenced on Friday with a Story Trail event.



"There is a lot of momentum and a lot of people talking about events taking place," he said.



"If we can somehow get Julie Andrews I'm sure the crowd would be excited.



But Mr Truscott said there was still plenty to be excited about, even if the great nanny couldn't make it.



He said renowned children's author Mem Fox would be a big part of the festival, offering Story Time sessions.



"If we could get them both, that's a double thumbs up or maybe double umbrellas up."



People would also be able to see and admire the new Mary Poppins crossing lights that were recently installed.



"I'm sure we'll have many people getting photos with them," he said.

