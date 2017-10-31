Campaign for battleground seat kicks off

MARYBOROUGH MP Bruce Saunders has dismissed the threat of Pauline Hanson's One Nation in the Maryborough electorate as the race to the polls continues.

It follows Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's Sunday announcement of a snap election for November 25.

The electorate will be one of the battleground seats for Labor and One Nation.

"All battles are hard, no matter who your candidate is," Mr Saunders said.

"All we've got to do out there is do our best and show the people of Maryborough what we've done for the last 33 months and what we'll continue to do.

"I'll just do what I do every day, work and talk to the people.

"One thing we've got on our side is a great premier and a fantastic cabinet that has really worked hard for regional Queensland."

Mr Saunders's comments come as the Government hits the trail in regional Queensland.

Minister for State Development Anthony Lynham announced more than 100 new jobs for the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service in Maryborough yesterday.

HOSPITAL PLANS: Minister for State Development Dr Anthony Lynham and Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders discuss the proposed boost of nurses to the WBHHS outside Maryborough Hospital yesterday. Blake Antrobus

Dr Lynham said 120 new nurses and four midwives would be put into the WBHHS if Labor was re-elected, as well as expanding the nurse navigator program to 22.

"(It's) in stark contrast to the Nicholls-Newman government, where... out of this district, 104 nurses lost their jobs," Dr Lynham said.

"And he'll (Nicholls) will do the same again.

"We know this district needs first-class health care and frontline services."

In his opening statement on Sunday, Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls said there would be no forced redundancies in the public service and the party would "make public service work better for all Queenslanders".

Greens candidate Craig Armstrong said he would like to see more maternity services for Maryborough Hospital.

One Nation's James Hansen was contacted for comment, but did not respond before deadline.

H MP Bruce Saunders has dismissed the threat of Pauline Hanson's One Nation in the Maryborough electorate as the race to the polls continues.

It follows the announcement of a snap election date for November 25 by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Sunday.

The electorate will be one of the battleground states for Labor and One Nation, who have been eyeing the seat in their statewide campaign.

"All battles are hard, no matter who your candidate is," Mr Saunders said.

"All we've got to do out there is do our best and show the people of Maryborough what we've done for the last 33 months and what we'll continue to do.

"I'll just do what I do everyday, work and talk to the people.

"One thing we've got on our side is a great premier and a fantastic cabinet that has really worked hard for regional Queensland."

Mr Saunder's comments come as the State Government hits the campaign trail in regional Queensland.

Minister for State Development Dr Anthony Lynham announced more than 100 new roles for the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service (WBHHS) in Maryborough yesterday.

Dr Lynham said 120 new nurses and four midwives would be put into the WBHHS if Labor was re-elected, as well as expanding the nurse navigator program to 22.

"(It's) in stark contrast to the Nicholls-Newman government, where... out of this district, 104 nurses lost their jobs," Dr Lynham said.

"And he'll (Nicholls) will do the same again.

"We know this district needs first-class health care and frontline services."

In his opening statement on Sunday, opposition leader Tim Nicholls said there would be no forced redundancies in the public service and the party would "make public service work better for all Queenslanders."

Greens candidate for Maryborough Craig Armstrong said he was not opposed to "positive announcements for the regions" but said he would like to see more maternity services brought to the Maryborough Hospital.

One Nation's James Hansen was contacted for comment, but did not respond before going to print.