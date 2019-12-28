CAMPAIGN: How Maryborough is making its comeback

THE campaign was aimed at showing just how Maryborough was making a resurgence, but then it took on a life of its own.

This year the Chronicle launched its Mary’s Making a Comeback campaign, highlighting all the ways in which the Heritage City was being restored to its former glory.

From the Rheinmetall Noia munitions factory to the bumper $300 million deal between the State Government and the Downer rail factory.

It is a campaign that has come to the notice of the top politician in the state, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said he had used the campaign to highlight the projects that would benefit Maryborough and keep the city’s comeback on track.

“The premier always talks about it,” he said.

“It’s a tremendous campaign, one of the best I’ve seen in regional media.

“It’s also helping me as a politician, I can see the impact it’s having around town — just look at how busy the city has been over Christmas.

“It’s been a huge confidence boost and it’s helping myself and the councillors.

“It’s a big help when I go to the ministers and the department.

“The region’s biggest media organisation is behind Maryborough returning to what it used to be.”

Mr Saunders said the upgrades to Maryborough Hospital’s emergency department and road upgrades were also important pieces of the puzzle.

“I look around the city and see new businesses opening up,” he said.

“The whole city has a buzz about it I haven’t seen in many years.”

Chronicle editor Jessica Grewal wrote of what had inspired the campaign.

“For too long Maryborough has been synonymous with empty shopfronts, an overcrowded jail and manufacturing decline,” she wrote.

“But longtime locals know the truth about Maryborough, as does the newspaper which has served it for more than 150 years.

“They know its people are not represented by those lining out- side the city courthouses but by the descendants and kindred spirits of the pioneers, champion athletes, scientists and artists whose names are engraved in Maryborough’s Walk of Achievers.”

Ms Grewal wrote of the renewed confidence in Maryborough.

“The passionate people who in recent years toiled in the background every day, building world-class war memorials and dusting the city with Mary Poppins magic, quietly preparing it for a better day. They knew this time would come.

“That this city, which built ships in wartime for the Navy at Walkers, had the skill to put itself back on the defence map. A new future for Maryborough is within our grasp.

“We’ll be here to help cut through any government red tape that gets in the way of industry and stifles growing interest from investors. “