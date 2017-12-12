Campaign to benefit 48 Coast families

CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: Fraser Coast Chronicle's key account manager Helen Rekdale with editor Jordan Philp with just some of many gifts.

CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: Fraser Coast Chronicle's key account manager Helen Rekdale with editor Jordan Philp with just some of many gifts. Inge Hansen

FOR some families, Christmas is a magical time of year.

For others, it can be a tough time filled with financial stresses and other burdens.

To assist families doing it tough this festive season, the annual Adopt a Family initiative by the Fraser Coast Chronicle will see dozens of families of all sizes receive special gifts donated by the community.

In the last month, 48 families have been adopted through agencies including Salvation Army Maryborough and Hervey Bay, Centrecare Homestay and Act for Kids.

Fraser Coast Chronicle editor Jordan Philp said the gifts would add a special Christmas touch to families who need it most.

"Thanks to the extremely generous donations of children's Christmas presents, we have been able to help 48 families across the region who need it the most at this time of year," he said.

"The outpouring of kindness for the Chronicle's Adopt-A-Family campaign has been nothing short of extraordinary.

"That's what makes the Fraser Coast amazing - we have a beautiful region filled with so much community spirit."