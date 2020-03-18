Campaigns cut through as virus overshadows election

CORONAVIRUS has been all over the news but has the coverage drowned out local council candidates’ election campaigns?

Several candidates and councillors spoke to the Chronicle about the impact the virus has had during the campaign.

Division One candidate Joel Mullen said news of the virus had not disrupted his campaign and said plenty of people were coming through to cast an early vote.

He said undecided voters were still able to access candidate information as he was still campaigning at the pre-polls in Maryborough.

Mr Mullen’s sentiment was echoed by Councillor James Hansen, who said coverage of coronavirus had not majorly affected his campaign.

Division Two candidate Phil Truscott said he had cancelled volunteers to work for him due to virus concerns.

Mr Truscott said it was “better to be safe than sorry” in the current situation.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said the virus had an impact, but people still turned out to meet the candidates.

Mr Sanderson said it was good the elections were still proceeding as planned and it was overall worth the effort for the greater good of democracy.

While the coronavirus may not have had much of an impact on these councillors’, there is a noticeable atmosphere of hygiene at the pre-polling booths.

With the threat of disease prime in people’s minds councillors have not been shaking voters hands and hand sanitiser is readily available.

How to vote cards are not being handed out, instead they are left for voters to take.

At this point, the election will still go ahead except without the personal connection of previous votes.