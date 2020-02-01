Campbell on pole as he aims for back-to-back 12 hour wins

Dirk Werner, Matt Campbell and Dennis Olsen were crowned winners at Mount Panorama.

Warwick's Matt Campbell won last year's Bathurst 12 hour in a Porsche and he looks on track to do it again this year.

Campbell and his teammates Patrick Pinet and Mathieu Jaminet have claimed pole for tomorrow's race after winning the top ten shootout following provisional pole in qualifying.

The 24-year-old did a 2.03.5554 to start one of Australia's biggest races at the top

"(I'm) super ecstatic, I've had a few attempts in previous years and a few small mistakes," he said.

"Getting a very good lap in qualifying two gave me confidence for this session.

"We got the maximum from the car and it was a testament to the crew."

Campbell will start a couple of places higher than what he did last year when he won the race from fifth.

But he said you can't read too much into last year, it is a different race.

"The car is completely different to last year," Campbell said.

"It has its strengths and it has its weaknesses."

He also said to expect the unexpected with warm weather forecast again tomorrow and rain also expected towards the end of the race.

If Campbell wins he would be the first driver since Darryl O'Young and Christopher Mies in 2011 and 2012 to win back-to-back 12 hour races at the mountain.

The race starts at 4.45am Queensland time with the race to be shown on 7mate, Fox Sports and Kayo.