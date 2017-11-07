News

Camper fridge stolen from caravan park overnight

Amy Formosa
by

A WAECO fridge was stolen from a camp site overnight.

Police said the offenders snuck into the Torquay Caravan Park sometime between 7pm Monday and 2am Tuesday.

The fridge, which has an estimated value of at least $500 was taken.

Three people were seen jumping a fence to escape.

Police are urging campers to secure loose items, particularly anything of high value.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stopper on 1800 333 000. 

