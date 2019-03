These backpacks were stolen from a camper-van which was parked at the Esplanade in Torquay.

POLICE are asking the public to help them find several backpacks which were stolen from the Esplanade in Torquay.

On March 15, a thief entered an unlocked camper-van while the victims were asleep inside it and stole the backpacks.

Bank cards and a Go Pro camera were also stolen.

Police remind everyone to secure their property and valuables, even while you're on holidays.

Call Policelink on 131 444 if you have information.