Campers in lockdown keep annual tradition alive

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
12th Apr 2020 11:34 AM
A MARYBOROUGH family has not let the coronavirus pandemic break their Easter camping traditions.

Matt Axelsen said he and a group of friends and family had been camping together over Easter for more than 20 years.

“We’ve been all over during this time,” Mr Axelsen said.

Strict regulations put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 have seen campsites and caravan parks closed.

He told the Chronicle it was really important they maintain the holiday tradition.

“We decided to set up camp in our backyard this year,” Mr Axelsen said.

The father-of-three said his children were really excited.

“We missed the real thing, of course, but we had to make the most of the situation,” Mr Axelsen said.

He said everyone was going through the same ordeal.

“We camped in our backyard this year, we just had to make sure we kept in contact with our family and friends over the phone or electronically,” he said.

Another family who spent their holiday camping in their backyard said it was amazing to realise how many things you could do right at home.

The Bulls’ Backyard Bush Bash Bunker was filled with swimming, games, camp oven cooking and other outdoor activities.

camping coronavirus covid-19 easter holidays fraser coast maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

