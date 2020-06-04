Campervan construction gig gets trainee moving

New apprentice Darcy Contessa at Fusion RV with Jill Wedmaier (AASN business consultant at MAS Experience), Mark Lourigan (Mgr. Economic Development at FCRC) and Fusion RV owner Andy Baldacchino. Photo: Alistair Brightman

THE stars have aligned for a young tradesman who stuck it out through the coronavirus slowdown.

This week, Darcy Contessa signed on for formal training that will see him grow his skillset while on the job at Fusion RV on Saltwater Creek Rd near Maryborough.

Mr Contessa said he was thrilled the opportunity had materialised.

The 19-year-old was aware of the impact the health pandemic had on local businesses and employment numbers.

“I had to wait a few months before the apprenticeship started properly but it is fantastic things have fallen into place,” he said.

Mr Contessa said the stint at the slide-on camper and composite products manufacturing company would be a stepping stone in his career.

Fusion RV owner Andy Baldacchino had wanted to take Mr Darcy on earlier but was unable to offer him enough hours due to the slowdown brought on by COVID-19.

Instead, Mr Baldacchino offered the young man casual work until the apprenticeship could be formalised.

“It feels great to have Darcy onboard, it’s been an unsettling period recently and it’s good things have normalised somewhat,” he said.

The program will see Mr Contessa learn a variety of trades, helping him evolve into a multiskilled tradesman.

“Learning on the job is the best way, there aren’t too many multiskilled tradesmen in the area who can do the work we do,” Mr Baldacchino said.

He described the opportunity as mutually beneficial.

“I can train someone to do the work we need and Darcy learns valuable skills to build his career,” Mr Baldacchino added.