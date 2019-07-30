Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Campervans destroyed in ‘fireball’
Crime

Campervans destroyed in ‘fireball’

by Sarah Matthews
30th Jul 2019 12:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MULTIPLE campervans have been destroyed after becoming engulfed in fire at a sale yard in the Moreton Bay region on Monday evening.

Emergency services were called to a commercial property fire in Clontarf at 8.50pm to find multiple campervans "well-involved" in fire.

Burwood Terrace, Clontarf Emergency services are on scene of a reported explosion and large fire. 🎥: Peter

Posted by Moreton Alert on Monday, 29 July 2019

One resident told media of a "really loud boom" shortly before seeing a fireball engulf the campervans.

Multiple campervans have been destroyed by fire at a yard in Clontarf, north of Brisbane. Picture: 9 News Queensland
Multiple campervans have been destroyed by fire at a yard in Clontarf, north of Brisbane. Picture: 9 News Queensland

"We heard this really loud boom, then we saw a massive fireball go up through the trees," he told media.

"There were gas bottles going off and more very loud bangs.

"The fire singed one side of the tree, which spat up all the embers from the sticks and leaves it burnt and threw it all up into the air.

Multiple campervans have been destroyed by fire at a yard in Clontarf, north of Brisbane. Picture: 9 News Queensland
Multiple campervans have been destroyed by fire at a yard in Clontarf, north of Brisbane. Picture: 9 News Queensland

A Queensland Fire spokesman said four crews attended the scene and the fires were extinguished by 9.40pm.

No one was injured in the fire but police are treating the incident as suspicious.

An investigation into how the fire started is expected to be undertaken.

business fire campervan fire campervans

Top Stories

    Fitness model's one-punch attack leaves victim 'imprisoned'

    premium_icon Fitness model's one-punch attack leaves victim 'imprisoned'

    Crime A social media influencer who punched a woman so hard in the face she needed re-constructive surgery says she suffered too

    CRUSHING BLOW: Road rules could spell doom for cane

    premium_icon CRUSHING BLOW: Road rules could spell doom for cane

    News Road regulations have become a problem for the mill and growers

    Businesses, employment agencies to attend M'boro job fair

    premium_icon Businesses, employment agencies to attend M'boro job fair

    News The first information session will begin at 11am.

    Mentor program success - PCYC ignite youth opportunity

    premium_icon Mentor program success - PCYC ignite youth opportunity

    News It takes a bit of work to earn the 100 hours for the log book