Can the Fraser Coast come together to help this dog?

Usher needs help urgently from the Fraser Coast community.

A DOG that was surrendered to a Fraser Coast animal rescue group a few months ago is in urgent need of surgery.

Maryborough's Caitlyn Hulse, who is with Fraser Coast Animal Rescue, said the 8-month-old dog named Usher had developed a limp after being surrendered and it was noticed that one of his front legs was losing music.

"We took him to the vet who took x-rays which showed he is suffering from elbow dysplasia and has a piece of bone which is floating around and becoming jammed in the joint when he walks."

The condition is very painful and the group has been left with only a few options to help Usher.

"Our preferred option is giving him surgery to remove the piece of bone," Ms Hulse said.

"This will give him the best chance of having a normal and pain-free life.

"The send option is to put him on permanent pain medication.

"This will work out to be costly and after a couple of years his kidneys will shut down.

"The third option, which is not something we want to even consider, is euthanasia."

The estimated cost of the surgery is $2800 and the organisation is hoping the community will get behind their quest to save Usher.

"The prices on our dogs up for adoption are generally just to ensure we get enough funds to cover general vet work to be done on each of our dogs in care before they can be adopted, so when a situation like this arises, we really count on the local community coming together to help us raise funds.

"As soon as we have fundraised enough money to cover Usher's surgery, we will be able to book him in for the operation."

The group is holding a barbecue at Bunnings in Hervey Bay on August 3 which will start at 8am and finish at 3pm and will also hold raffles in an effort to raise the money.

Donations are also being accepted directly into the animal rescue's bank account.

The details are Fraser Coast Animal Rescue. BSB: 034136. Account: 362903.

To follow Usher's progress, search for Fraser Coast Animal Rescue on Facebook.