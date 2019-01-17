Can Hervey Bay's winning-streak produce another millionaire?

Nextra Fraser Gateway Newsagency staff Leonie Ellis, Bre Hancock and Chris McKechnie are perpared for the surge of people buying Powerball tickets for this Thursday's first division prize $100 million.

Jodie Callcott

WHAT would you do with $100 million?

Powerball Australia's Division One prize has blown out to a massive sum and you have until 7.30pm to buy a ticket.

Although the chances of winning may be slim, Hervey Bay has a reputation for creating millionaires.

The biggest was a $70 million ticket, which was won by retired grandparents in 2016.

In 2017, a Hervey Bay dad bagged a $30 million jackpot in Oz Lotto. Recently, a man in his 20s won $10 million on Christmas Day, a Pialba mum won more than $1.3 million in a Saturday Gold Lotto draw and a young Hervey Bay woman won $1 million in a Saturday Gold Lotto.

Other local punters have claimed $4 million in a Saturday Gold Lotto and a Wednesday Gold Lotto, both sold at Nextra Fraser Gateway Newsagency at Stockland Shopping Centre.

Newsagency store manager Chris McKechnie said Powerball ticket sales have doubled due to tomorrow's $100 million prize.

To ease the flow of people buying tickets, the staff have set up a barrier making it easier for customers to form a line.

"Get in and get that ticket because someone has to win it," Mrs McKechnie said.

"We've had the $30 million in Oz Lotto, we've had division one in the Saturday and Monday Oz Lotto, so we're actually after a Powerball winner because we've never had one in this shop.

"This week people are buying the Power Hit because that's what is being advertised the most, where you already have the Powerball number.

"Some people say they'll come back and take us out to dinner and then we say, 'Well we want to go for dinner in France, not McDonald's'."