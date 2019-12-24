Can this man revive struggling Wanderers?

Kevin Muscat continues to be linked with Western Sydney as Wanderers coach Markus Babbel prepares for a make-or-break festive season.

The Wanderers sit just three points off the bottom of the ladder and time is running out for Babbel to save his job with two-time A-League champion coach Muscat the only candidate believed to be on the radar for Western Sydney.

The Wanderers play three matches in 16 days, kicking off with Adelaide away on Friday before hosting Brisbane on New Year's Day and then travelling to Wellington to face the Phoenix on January 11.

Watch every Hyundai A-League game LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Former Melbourne Victory manager Muscat is combing the English and Scottish market for a job opportunity after a successful playing career in the region with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Glasgow Rangers.

Muscat's former assistant of four years at Victory, Jean Paul de Marigny, is already part of the Wanderers' coaching staff and could help the former Socceroo make a smooth transition should he be in line to replace Babbel.

Western Sydney had a small reprieve after scoring a point against Western United last Friday but the draw was met with a chorus of boos at Bankwest Stadium.

Former Victory captain and coach Kevin Muscat continues to be linked to the job. Picture: AAP/James Ross

Fans' patience is running out after watching their team go seven matches without a win, the Wanderers' last victory coming in the Sydney derby in October.

Out of his next three matches, the home battle against his former Liverpool teammate Robbie Fowler's Roar will be deemed a 'must-win' for Babbel against a side equal on points with the last-placed Newcastle Jets.

Wanderers defender Mathew Jurman is also feeling the pressure at Wanderland saying their 1-1 draw against Western United "felt like a loss."

"We really deserved three points," Jurman said. "We're under pressure to create those chances and score goals, hopefully one day it clicks for us."

Following the clash with the Phoenix, Perth Glory then await the Wanderers before a bout with Central Coast in Gosford. That will lead to a hotly contested Sydney derby in early February.