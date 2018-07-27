Menu
Capras fullback Zeik Foster defuses a bomb in heavy traffic. Intrust Super Cup's Country Week: Burleigh Bears v CQ Capras at Eskdale Park, Maryborough.
Rugby League

Can Wide Bay sustain an Intrust Super Cup franchise?

Matthew McInerney
by
27th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
LEAGUE: Wide Bay will not support an Intrust Super Cup team until it can sustain a near seven-figure franchise.

The Fraser Coast is in the state's rugby league spotlight. Hervey Bay hosted the Queensland Maroons Fan Day last month, and the region is hosting two Intrust Super Cup games in two weeks.

The Queensland Rugby League said "almost exactly 1000” spectators flocked to Maryborough's Eskdale Park for Country Week clash between CQ Capras and Burleigh Bears. Organisers are hopeful the crowd at Saturday night's Stafford Park showdown between top eight teams Sunshine Coast Falcons and Northern Pride will top, or even double, that figure.

But don't expect to see a resurgence of former Winfield State League teams Wide Bay Bulls, Bundaberg Grizzlies, or Maryborough-Hervey Bay any time soon - the costs for an Intrust Super Cup team far outweigh what the region can currently support.

QRL Major Competitions Manager Dave Maiden said the region would have to raise $1.2 million per year to support an Intrust Super Cup club - and that's before player pools are considered.

"There is a concern as well that the player numbers are not there to support a Wide Bay club as they would impact the current Intrust Super Cup clubs the Sunshine Coast Falcons and Central Queensland Capras,” he said.

Bundaberg Rugby League chairman Mike Ireland's concern was financial.

"As far as a team again coming out of Bundaberg you need $500,000 to $800,000 each year to run and I am not sure where this money would come from,” he said.

Maiden said the Wide Bay was identified as one of two left for the Intrust Super Cup to cover the state, but Wide Bay is at the back of the pack when it comes to player numbers and financial viability.

"Bundaberg and the South West have been identified as the final two areas left to cover to ensure that we have a footprint across the whole of the state,” Maiden said.

"The South West is the most pressing though due to the player numbers in that catchment area and there is a concern that the numbers around the Wide Bay region are not sufficient to support an Intrust Super Cup club. There is also a concern that the financial backing and enough big industry is not there to make them financially viable.”

The Falcons face the Pride at Stafford Park on Saturday.

Kick-off at 6pm.

