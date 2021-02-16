Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.
Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.
News

Can you finish it? M’boro’s monster hotdog challenge

Carlie Walker
16th Feb 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It’s a challenge that’s more than a mouthful.

Maryborough’s Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.

Now the question is, who can finish the whopper hotdog that has been newly christened the Dogfather?

The community was asked to help name the ‘50s themed restaurant’s new creations, with dozens of comments streaming in.

Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.
Maryborough's Happy Days Diner has created an 18 inch monster hotdog with help from Bakery on Alice.

According to a spokeswoman from the restaurant, no one has finished one on their own – yet.

If you’re able to eat the monster hotdog – and keep it down – the prize is a stubby cooler and 20 Diner Dollars to spend at Happy Days.

The restaurant is open every day except public holidays.

maryborough restaurant
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Opposition leader visits, vowing projects and jobs for region

        Premium Content Opposition leader visits, vowing projects and jobs for...

        News Crisafulli stopped in for a small visit with big ideas to tackle the big issues in the Maryborough electorate.

        • 16th Feb 2021 3:00 PM
        • 2 Early
        FULL LIST: 20 most popular baby names for every region

        Premium Content FULL LIST: 20 most popular baby names for every region

        Parenting Data reveals the most popular baby names for your region

        ‘Blood-stained’ bedroom, foul smell in missing woman’s unit

        Premium Content ‘Blood-stained’ bedroom, foul smell in missing woman’s unit

        News A foul-smelling rental unit, where a bloodstained mattress was allegedly seen after...

        Boat built for Fraser Island claims top award

        Premium Content Boat built for Fraser Island claims top award

        News A vessel built for Kingfisher Bay Resort has claimed an award at the Baird Maritime...