Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

CAN YOU HELP? Plea for information on deadly hit and run

20th Nov 2019 5:00 PM | Updated: 6:30 PM

OFFICERS investigating the fatal hit-and-run of Stephen Moore on Sunday, August 25, are appealing for witnesses.

Preliminary information indicates that between 6.45-7.05pm the 58-year-old man was hit by a vehicle on Red Rover Rd, Callemondah.

He suffered fatal injuries.

CCTV from the area shows a white four-wheel-drive station wagon in the area at the alleged time of the incident.

Two further vehicles also shown in the footage are a white water truck and a four-wheel-drive towing a U-Haul trailer.

Police are appealing for the drivers of these nominated vehicles to come forward and talk to police

Investigators are also appealing to witnesses with any information or who were travelling along Red Rover Rd between 6.50-7.10pm on August 25 to come forward and talk to police.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901652291

More Stories

gladstone police hit and run queensland police red rover road stephen moore
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sport stars brighten sick kids’ day in Bay

        Sport stars brighten sick kids’ day in Bay

        News Nine-year-old Daniel Bellert couldn’t keep still from excitement when Tate McDermott and Filipo Daugunu walked into his hospital room.

        NYE fireworks tradition needs to fade away

        premium_icon NYE fireworks tradition needs to fade away

        Opinion Are fireworks necessary for ringing in the new year?

        Health warning as sex disease spikes in Wide Bay

        premium_icon Health warning as sex disease spikes in Wide Bay

        News The disease is being reported at three times its usual rate

        Torquay car involved in $50,000 cigarette theft

        premium_icon Torquay car involved in $50,000 cigarette theft

        News Gang behind supermarket theft escaped in stolen Fraser Coast vehicle.