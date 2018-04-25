Can you smell smoke across the Fraser Coast? This is why
A SMOKE alert has been issued for the Fraser Coast, with a permitted burn currently being carried out in Tuan Forest.
Residents in nearby areas, such as Maryborough, Gympie, Hervey Bay and Fraser Island make have noticed a smoke haze as a result of the burn-off on Tuesday night and over the coming days.
People are being advised to keep their windows and doors closed and to keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.
Motorists were also urged to drive with caution as smoke could affect visibility on the roads.