Can you smell smoke across the Fraser Coast? This is why

A SMOKE alert has been issued for the Fraser Coast, with a permitted burn currently being carried out in Tuan Forest.

Residents in nearby areas, such as Maryborough, Gympie, Hervey Bay and Fraser Island make have noticed a smoke haze as a result of the burn-off on Tuesday night and over the coming days.

People are being advised to keep their windows and doors closed and to keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists were also urged to drive with caution as smoke could affect visibility on the roads.