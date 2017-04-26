Can you spot the venomous snake lurking in the leaves?

Can you spot it?

IF YOU have a fear of snakes, this won't be a fun game for you.

But social media users on Twitter have been engaging in a surprisingly difficult game of spot the deadly snake.

A Florida Twitter user whose bio says she is a PhD student in the field of snake biology has posted a picture of a snake heavily camouflaged by the leaves and dirt on the ground.

The reptile is so hidden it's a wonder that she could even see it at all, and posted an image to challenge others to do the same.

Received this from a fellow HERper this morning. No caption needed, the task was implied: "can you spot the snake?" 🐍 pic.twitter.com/oVkjOm8ufy — Helen🐍👩🏼‍🔬 (@SssnakeySci) April 23, 2017

Can you see it?

If you can't, don't worry, you're certainly not alone.

The original poster followed it up with another picture outlining where the snake is - and even then it's still a little tough to make out.

"If y'all haven't found it yet ... Copperhead, aka Agkistrodon contortrix. Cute but venomous, so no touchy!," she wrote underneath the second image.

There it is.

