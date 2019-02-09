Menu
Can you spot what’s wrong with this map?
Can you spot what’s wrong with this Ikea map?

9th Feb 2019 1:38 PM

IF YOU'RE going to spend $42 on a world map, you want it to be geographically accurate at the very least.

But alas, one poor country was wiped from the Earth in this Ikea Bjorksta map. Can you spot the mistake?

Can you spot what’s wrong with this map?

The photo was uploaded to Reddit, where people were quick to spot that our humble Kiwi neighbours were obliterated from the design altogether.

The timing couldn't be more awkward, with Ikea announcing plans last month to open its first store in New Zealand, in the city of Auckland.

"Wonder if they're going to sell these maps in the new Auckland store," one Reddit user wrote.

It's a bit of a travesty to deny the country that gave us Lorde, Jacinda Ardern and the world's best sav blanc, and some Kiwis were rightfully pissed:

But others took it in positive stride, with one user stating that New Zealand is "out of this world".

Kiwis have long complained about their country being excluded from world maps.

Last year, Ms Ardern launched a hilarious campaign calling for everyone to recognise the country.

Teaming up with Kiwi comedian Rhys Darby, the pair posted a video saying there was a "big conspiracy going down" and that they had to return the country to the world's map books.

Ikea is yet to respond over the map.

