Joeys Mini World Cup tournament director Heinrich Haussler. Photo: File
Soccer

CANCELLED: Council pulls pin on major Coast sports event

Stuart Fast
4th Aug 2020 10:10 AM
A MAJOR Fraser Coast sports tournament has been cancelled just a week after getting the go-ahead.

Fraser Coast Regional Council has withdrawn support for the Joeys Mini World Cup over fears of possibly spreading the disease as coronavirus re-enters Queensland.

Tournament director Heinrich Haussler said the cancellation was disappointing, especially as it came so soon after the green light was given.

Mr Haussler said it would have been easy to simply cancel the tournament completely earlier in the year.

He said, however, organisers persevered and hoped to hold the now cancelled competition in September and October.

Mr Haussler said this was because the tournament brought many people to the Coast, which supported local business and gave children an opportunity to get out and play football.

Despite this year’s setback, Mr Haussler is not taking the decision lying down as the Joeys team has been busy preparing for the 2021 tournament.

He said next year’s competition would be held in Hervey Bay, saying Joeys was contracted for three annual tournaments which the committee planned to deliver.

Mr Haussler said Joeys still worked towards the goal of being the biggest regional football tournament in Australia.

“There’s no tournament like it, we’re very proud,” he said.

Fraser Coast Regional Council has been contacted for comment.

