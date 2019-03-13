CANCELLED: Fraser Coast festival officially called off

Nerida Deans (Miss Ginger Feels) from Hervey Bay at the Rockin' Maryborough Vintage Festival last year.

Nerida Deans (Miss Ginger Feels) from Hervey Bay at the Rockin' Maryborough Vintage Festival last year. Alistair Brightman

THE Rockin' Maryborough Vintage Festival has failed to form a committee and will not continue for a fifth year.

The sad news was announced last night after previous committee members, who could no longer continue their roles due to work and overseas commitments, made a desperate plea for new blood to continue the well-loved festival.

Former committee member Chris McFarlane said she was disappointed especially since last year's event was "amazing and the best year so far”.

"We are upset but at the end of the day we will always have great memories,” she said.

"We started trying to attract new people since we found out the previous president, treasurer and secretary were going overseas.

"Three weeks ago we held our AGM and only four people came but they decided not to take on any of the positions.

"It's sad because we had so much sponsorship and support last year and I'm certain they would have been on board again.”