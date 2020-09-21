CANCELLED: Markets couldn’t attract enough stallholders

MARYBOROUGH'S new farmer's market has been permanently cancelled due to a lack of stallholders.

Two Maryborough Farmers Market events had been held, showcasing the region's fresh produce.

The third market, which was due to be held on September 13, had to be cancelled because of rain, before organisers decided there weren't enough stallholders to continue holding the monthly market.

Founder and organiser Tina Gamble had hoped the markets would become a great addition to the Heritage City and would give growers and producers the chance to sell their wares.

The announcement was made via the Facebook page set up to promote the market.