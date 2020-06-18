CANCELLED: Popular annual event called off

ONE of the Fraser Coast's most popular events has been cancelled.

The Torbanlea Picnic Races has been a staple of the region's social calendar for years.

The announcement was made on the event's Facebook page this week.

It didn't not state whether it was because of coronavirus considerations.

The event is held every year at the end of October.

The fun-filled day includes thoroughbred and quarterhorse races, marques, drinks and live entertainment.

The Chronicle has contacted organisers for more information.