CANCELLED: Strike action called off hours before walk out

Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union protested outside of Hyne Timber Tuan Mill along the Maryborough Tuan Forest Rd for employees wages in May.

AN APPLICATION to take strike action at Hyne Timber was withdrawn just hours before workers were set to walk off the job.

A spokeswoman for the Maryborough business said an application had been lodged by the Australian Manufacturing Workers Union to take protected industrial action of two stoppages totalling four hours on Wednesday, but it was withdrawn.

Members from the Electrical Trades Union also decided not to go ahead with a two-hour industrial stoppage on Wednesday.

The spokeswoman said less than 10 per cent of the business's employees had been poised to take strike action.

"Hyne Timber is continuing to negotiate in good faith with employees towards a new Enterprise Agreement with our next meeting being held next month," she said.

"We respect the rights of our team members to undertake industrial action provided that action is safe and in accordance with proper process."

Another major Maryborough employer, MSF Sugar, resolved an ongoing industrial dispute with its workers last week.

Acting Australian Workers' Union Central District Secretary Tony Beers described the outcome as a win for the union's members, who he said had fought back against a "desperate measure to terminate their Agreement and cut their pay and conditions".

"In a fight lasting over 18 months, AWU members have had success by standing shoulder to shoulder against MSF Sugar's plans to cut wages and conditions," Mr Beers said.

Trevor Crook, general manager of agriculture at MSF Sugar, said he was happy the business had been able to reach an agreement with its workforce.

Strike action has also been taken at Maryborough Correctional Centre in recent months.

A statement from the Together Union accused the State Government of undercutting award conditions for prison officers.

At the time, a spokeswoman from Queensland Corrective Services said the rights of Together Union members to take protected industrial action were respected as a part of the present enterprise bargaining negotiations, and recognise that votes of no confidence are a common feature of negotiation periods.

The dispute is set to be decided by arbitration.