Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maryborough Speedway - Wingless Sprints Dan Moes (4) and Matt Wright.
Maryborough Speedway - Wingless Sprints Dan Moes (4) and Matt Wright. Alistair Brightman
Motor Sports

CANCELLED: Tonight's Maryborough speedway called off

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
4th May 2019 1:38 PM | Updated: 1:52 PM

SPEEDWAY: Maryborough Speedway has cancelled tonight's meeting due to the wet weather.

Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller is disappointed for the fans.

"Thanks for all the people who made the effort to try and get to today's racing but we have had to cancel," he said.

At this stage tonight's program of race events will be re-scheduled for tomorrow and the planned Sunday program will not be held.

Updated program for Sunday May 5.

Gates open at 12pm and racing from 3pm.

  • wingless sprints QLD title
  • formula 500 QLD title
  • modlites Wide Bay title
  • junior sedan Wide Bay title
  • nostalgia sedans

More Stories

fcsport local sport maryborough speedway wet weather
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Donation a true delight

    premium_icon Donation a true delight

    Community THERE were squeals of joy from all ages when a brand new state of the art human powered vehicle was unveiled as a gift to a Maryborough school

    OUR SAY: It's up to all of us to put new event on the map

    premium_icon OUR SAY: It's up to all of us to put new event on the map

    News Any event, activity or celebration is what you make it.

    GIG GUIDE: Echoes in Maryborough Music Festival program

    premium_icon GIG GUIDE: Echoes in Maryborough Music Festival program

    News Get ready to party in Maryborough this weekend.

    Find confidence with international group

    premium_icon Find confidence with international group

    Whats On Open House meets for M'bro Toastmaster Clubs