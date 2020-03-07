Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maryborough Speedway - Junior Sedans New Stars - Jake Coomber.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Maryborough Speedway - Junior Sedans New Stars - Jake Coomber.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Breaking

CANCELLED: Weather puts the brakes on tonight’s Maryborough Speedway meet

BRENDAN BOWERS
7th Mar 2020 1:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SPEEDWAY: The Maryborough Speedway committee have made the tough decision to cancel tonight’s scheduled meeting due to inclement weather.

President Paul Swindells says it was decision that had to be made.

“We had no rain until 10am this morning and then it just kept coming down,” he said.

He was matter of fact about the decision.

“We can’t control the weather,” he said.

Swindells advised that there are no plans to reschedule the meeting.

The club will move forward planning for the Burnout competition to be held on March 21.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Used needle found wrapped in carer’s sock

        premium_icon Used needle found wrapped in carer’s sock

        News The Hervey Bay carer pleaded guilty to several charges in court this week

        Toilet paper bulk buyers: Coast shoppers tell us why

        premium_icon Toilet paper bulk buyers: Coast shoppers tell us why

        News What’s the story behind loo paper panic and the austerity measures in place to stop...

        Power lifting prowess: Clubs share the load of competition

        premium_icon Power lifting prowess: Clubs share the load of competition

        News Power lifting is becoming more popular, with the Granville Hockey Club hosting...

        CROSS COUNTRY: Riverside's rising running stars

        premium_icon CROSS COUNTRY: Riverside's rising running stars

        News It was a sibling effort for Kobe and Sedona Renton when they powered over the...