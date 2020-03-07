CANCELLED: Weather puts the brakes on tonight’s Maryborough Speedway meet

SPEEDWAY: The Maryborough Speedway committee have made the tough decision to cancel tonight’s scheduled meeting due to inclement weather.

President Paul Swindells says it was decision that had to be made.

“We had no rain until 10am this morning and then it just kept coming down,” he said.

He was matter of fact about the decision.

“We can’t control the weather,” he said.

Swindells advised that there are no plans to reschedule the meeting.

The club will move forward planning for the Burnout competition to be held on March 21.