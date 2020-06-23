CANCER COMBI: A reminder of hard fought battle

FOR Hervey Bay residents Ivan and Hazel Woolmer, having a laugh about their cancer experience is one of the better options when it comes to coping.

After completing radiation for multiple squamous cell carcinoma’s, Mr Woolmer took home his radiation mask, unsure what he wanted to do with it.

“My daughter said to me that if I wasn’t planning to do anything with it, she would put it in a pot plant — and it went from there!” Mr Woolmer said.

“She found bits and pieces and we set up the mask in the garden to be a mini person driving a Kombi, and now it’s a funny reminder of what I’ve survived.”

Mrs Woolmer said the idea was a way of thinking differently about a confronting part of cancer.

“It was simply to create a positive side to our cancer ­experience,” Mrs Woolmer said.

“It gives a lot of people a laugh, which is something that is important during a cancer experience, especially during the current climate.

The Woolmers are regular residents of Cancer Council Queensland’s Charles Wanstall Apex Lodge in north Brisbane, where they proudly show pictures of their new garden feature.

The Hervey Bay couple was scheduled to visit this month, however, had to delay Mr Woolmer’s check-up due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan said it was good to see cancer patients spreading positivity.

“Often our lodge guests tell stories of proudly destroying them,” she said.

“Cancer doesn’t stop, so neither do we.”