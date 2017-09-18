Cancer Council calls for more veggies, less meat

IT'S the food group that is often ignored on a day-to-day basis, and Cancer Council Queensland is urging residents to make vegetables part of their main course.

As part of Meat Free Week, on now across Australia, the organisation is calling on Queenslanders to swap their meat for veggies and cut back on unhealthy meat options.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan said a diet high in fatty, red or processed meats could increase the risk of chronic disease and some cancers.

"Queenslanders should consume no more than 3-4 serves of lean red meat a week, and where possible avoid processed meats,” Ms McMillan said.

"It's recommended that adults also eat five serves of vegetables a day, and two serves of fruit.

"A serve of vegetables could be one cup of raw salad vegetables or half a cup of cooked pumpkin, and should be included in meals to add vitamins, minerals and fibre to the diet.

On average, Australians eat more than 90kg or meat each year.

But with just 7% of Queensland adults eating sufficient vegetables, Ms McMillan said there was a need for people to make changes to their diets.

"There are plenty of non-meat options such as legumes that provide many of the same nutrients as meat and are a great alternative,” Ms McMillan said.

"When selecting red meats, opt for lean red meats and trim visible fat, and avoid highly processed, fatty options that are high in sodium.”

Meat Free Week runs from September 18-24.

For more information about Cancer Council Queensland and healthy eating, visit cancerqld.org.au or phone 13 11 20.