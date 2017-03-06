Cancer journey brings Fraser Coast women together

FIGHTING: Ovarian cancer survivors Rebecca Bargenquast (L) Karlie Holloway and Katherine McDonnell at an 'Afternoon Teal' to raise money to find a cure for the disease.

THE turbulent and invasive experience of surviving ovarian cancer has turned three Fraser Coast women into life-long friends, and has made them determined to help find a cure.

Karlie Holloway from Hervey Bay and Maryborough women Rebecca Bargenquast and Katherine McDonnell are fighting fit now, but within the last five years, these ovarian survivors have experienced embarrassing misdiagnoses, sickening therapy and excruciating surgeries.

For Ms Bargenquast, her rare yolk ovarian tumour diagnosis came after a large cyst burst in her body, expelling the cancerous cells throughout her abdomen.

"I wake up from surgery after having a radical hysterectomy, appendix and anything else I no longer required, removed," Ms Bargenquast said.

"This particular cancer hates chemo so you have a 94 per cent chance that your treatment will be successful, but brace yourself for the kicker, if unsuccessful you will have less than five years to live."

The three women met during their efforts to support ovarian cancer foundations.

Ms Holloway said she and Ms McDonnell met at a conference where Ms Holloway was speaking, and later the two women met Ms Bargenquast while taking part in Relay for Life.

The three survivors are working together to raise money for the Cherish Women's Cancer Foundation, and have so far raised more than $6600.

Ms Holloway said the foundation not only aimed to find a cure for ovarian cancer, but was exploring "kinder" treatments for women with gynaecological cancers.

The Hervey Bay woman said the current treatments and surgeries could be very physically and emotionally traumatic for some patients, and they wanted to change that.

"We did recently have an 'Afternoon Teal' and about 100 women were there, we raised $2850 in the one afternoon, I was astounded," Ms Holloway said.

The trio will be entering a fundraising volleyball event called The Battle on March 17 in Brisbane, with all proceeds going towards Cherish.

