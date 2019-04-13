Cancer patients saved the trip by new oncology tech

SAVING TREATMENT TIME: Hervey Bay resident Ross Poyner and GenesisCare radiation oncologist Esther Sim look over one of Ross' scans. New technology at the site allows Ross to get treatment for his skin cancer without the need to travel to Brisbane.

A LACK of proper oncology services meant Ross Poyner had to constantly travel hundreds of kilometres to get treatment for skin cancer in Brisbane.

The pain from prior treatments and added stress of finding accommodation and ensuring he would get home safely made it difficult for the 77-year-old Hervey Bay man to relax and speed up his treatment process.

A new technology at Hervey Bay GenesisCare now means Mr Poyner is completely free of non-melanoma skin cancer.

Volumetric Modulated Arch Therapy (VMAT) is a new radiation therapy technique that treats patients with greater precision and accuracy, delivering radiation doses as the machine rotates.

Patients can be treated within a six-week period and the results leave them legion free, as well as allowing them to keep clear skin.

The introduction of new oncology services in the area means patients like Ross and Maroom resident Amy Pigram no longer need to leave the region for treatment.

Mr Poyner, who has had more than 30 skin cancers cut from his head over the years, said the new treatment saved him and his family a lot of stress.

"It's just not a drama any more, but it was terrible beforehand,” Mr Poyner said.

"The length of time it takes to get down there, getting accommodation and trying to relax down there - you can't.

"You're in a foreign area doing strange things.

"But this is so much easier.”

The new technology comes ahead of the expansion of the Fraser Coast GenesisCare centre in early May to meet a growing need for comprehensive oncology care across the Fraser Coast.

GenesisCare radiation oncologist Dr Esther Sims said the technology was designed to treat just the skin, without affecting the underlying tissue.

"We weren't able to do this years ago, but now can do it safely and effectively,” Dr Sims said. "It's a technique that is not available at every site, but we're trying to save patients from travelling.

"The alternative to treating wide areas of skin is multiple incisions and surgeries. That in itself creates a lot of burden for the patient.

"This is a painless way to deliver the treatment.”