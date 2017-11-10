Cancer sufferer charged over fatal crash to appear in court

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

A TRUCK driver who has been charged in relation to a crash that claimed the lives of two women in July last year will be back before Maryborough Magistrates Court later this month.



Cameron Edward Scheuber, 54, has has had his case mentioned before the court on several occasions over the past few months.

In July, defence lawyer Travis George told the court Mr Scheuber had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and needed treatment.



The fatal crash happened on the Bruce Hwy near Bauple on July 22 last year.



Vicki Watson was killed in the crash while Patricia Nell died later in hospital.



The case was adjourned until November 24.