Cancer survivor beats odds, gets ready for bodybuilding comp

BOWEL cancer survivor Joel Seeney was told he would never set foot inside a gym again and now, he's just days away from his first bodybuilding competition.

At age 36, he says he is in the best shape of his life.

"When someone says I can't do something, I like to prove them wrong," Seeney said.

"I want people to say 'wow he looks awesome', not 'wow he looks awesome for someone who has a bag.'"

Joel Seeney - bodybuilder and bowel cancer survivor. Alistair Brightman

January 7, 2015 was the day the Maryborough local got the all-clear from doctors after a gruelling and life-threatening battle against Stage 3 bowel cancer.

"Some parts of my abs were taken out which means I don't have them for support," he said.

"There's other things like nerve damage in a leg, I can't feel half of it."

Competing in a bodybuilding competition is a dream Seeney has had since he was a kid.

Last year he came second in Max's Challenge, a 12-week nationwide body transformation competition which solidified his determination to compete.

That's a stark contrast from just a few years ago when he underwent six weeks of chemotherapy and radium treatment before a 15-hour operation when he had tumours the size of his fist removed from his bowel.

Seeney had to have his large intestines, large bowel, anus and colon removed and his tail bone and pelvis shaved down due to the cancer.

"It opened my eyes to that even though I've had cancer and am different to other people, it doesn't mean I can't achieve my goals," he said.

"Doing the bodybuilding competition is stepping things up to a whole new level for both the body and mind.

"I always thought I had the willpower to do anything I strive for but not to the extent that I'm doing now.

"I'm truly in the best shape I've ever been."

After finishing Max's Challenge, Seeney has spent about 10 months working on gaining muscle and the past 16 weeks have been dedicated to leaning down.

He works out at a gym six days a week, up to three hours a day.

"The last few weeks I have been doing two sessions a day with cardio in the morning, and weights and cardio in the evening," he said.

"A lot of the diet I followed was similar to that of the Max's Challenge.

"To get as lean as I need to be for the show, I've lowered my carb intake and have gotten pretty strict with the diet."

Bowel Cancer Awareness Month is next month and for Seeney, it's a reminder that he can do anything he sets his mind to.

"Probably my biggest advice to people with a similar condition is to listen to your body and know how far you can push it, but don't hold back," he said.

"With a bit of hard work you can achieve whatever you want in life."

Seeney will compete in the INBA Brisbane Classic on Saturday.