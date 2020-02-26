Cancer survivor returns to clinic to celebrate anniversary

LINDA Hosking was one of the first patients at Hervey Bay’s GenesisCare cancer treatment centre two years ago.

The Scarness vet nurse had no symptoms, no signs, when she was diagnosed with breast cancer after a routine mammogram.

Ms Hosking planned a day of shopping when she travelled to Bundaberg after she was told she needed to return.

She thought it was probably nothing serious, but was shocked to learn she had cancer.

“I still went shopping afterwards, but it wasn’t such a great day,” she said.

Ms Hosking, who is now cancer-free, returned to the treatment centre yesterday as it celebrated two years of providing services to its patients.

More than 40,000 radiation therapy treatments were delivered to cancer patients in the Wide Bay at the clinics in Hervey Bay and Bundaberg.

Dr Marie Burke, GenesisCare Queensland Medical Director of Oncology, said it was great to be able to deliver services so patients didn’t need to travel far while they were sick.

“We’re proud to be providing high-end radiation therapy to the local community, including innovative breast cancer treatment techniques and stereotactic treatments for patients with lung and bone cancer,” Dr Burke said.

“Exciting advancements including the installation of ExacTrac Dynamic systems, which will be among the first in Australia, are also planned for 2020 to continually increase access to world-class care in the region.”