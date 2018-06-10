Menu
FRESH FACE: Matthew Selke has been announced as Face of Relay for Life Hervey Bay for 2018.
Cancer survivor the face of strength and determination

Inge Hansen
by
10th Jun 2018 2:02 PM

IN 2015 Matthew Selke received news which would change his life forever - he had cancer.

Three years later, Matthew is cancer-free and in recognition of his strength and determination, he is now the face of Hervey Bay's 2018 Relay for Life.

It was during a colonoscopy when the cancer was discovered and within a month, he had a bowel resection to remove the cancer.

"I first had a colonoscopy to get the cancer removed then undertook chemotherapy for six months,” he said.

After enduring six months of chemotherapy, Matthew was given the all clear after a CT scan in May 2016.

As a result of chemotherapy, Matthew has permanent peripheral neuropathy, which is numbness in his hands and feet.

Matthew said he was grateful for the support of the hospital and his wife and two kids.

"From going through the health system, if I can help anyone who has helped me, then that's great,” he said. "It's an honour to be the face of Relay and I'm happy to help others.”

