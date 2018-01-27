Menu
Cancer survivor's miracle baby joy

Inge Hansen
by

FIRST, he beat brain cancer. Now, Grant Sanderson has defied the odds once again, fathering the child doctors said he and his wife Sheridan would never have. 　

The couple hopes their baby joy will inspire those going through gruelling cancer treatment.

In 2011, Grant was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma multiforme brain cancer and was told without immediate treatment, he'd have less than a week to live.

He underwent surgery and had chemotherapy and radiation which doctors said would extend his life by about 18 months.

Grant and Sheridan were told the chances of having children were next to impossible as the treatment had left him infertile. 　

Grant Sanderson and Sheridan Mosk with their son Dylan Sanderson.
Just a few months ago however, the couple welcomed their miracle baby, Dylan.

He is a loved little brother for Sheridan's daughter from a previous relationship, Mackenzie Fazio-Mosk.

Sheridan said Mackenzie adored being an older sister and already had maternal qualities.

"She's a little mother hen," Sheridan said.

"She's absolutely loving being a big sister and she's definitely our biggest help."

2017 was a big year for the couple. Their baby joy followed their dream wedding in May.

"It was the happiest day of my life watching my best friend and soon to be mother of my child and mother of my step daughter walk towards me," Grant said.

"I couldn't stop the tears from flowing knowing that she was coming to marry me, I felt like the luckiest man in the world.

 

Grant Sanderson and Sheridan Mosk with their son Dylan Sanderson.
"Sheridan is an incredible person and mother and I'm so lucky to have her."

The couple decided to name the latest addition to their family Dylan Jack Grant to honour Grant's grandfather, John Sanderson.

Jack passed away the day Grant had major surgery on his brain.

"I believe he is one of the reasons I made it through my surgery in 2011," Grant said.

Grant said Dylan gave his life new meaning and marked a new beginning.

"I can't wait for him to grow so we can go out fishing together - if his mum lets me - and show him the world and make sure he becomes a gentleman."

"My advice to people going through this cancer is to live each day as it comes and as hard as it may be, never give up."

