Candidate applauds party’s $300 payout promise

THE state LNP candidate for Maryborough Denis Chapman has today welcomed the news that an LNP state government would immediately move to give every motor vehicle owner, including small business owners and tradies, a $300 rebate before Christmas.

“It just shows how a government that has real empathy for families will operate the economy, instead of ripping money out of people’s pockets, the LNP will give people money to reinvigorate the economy,” he said.

Mr Chapman said having been a small business owner and operator himself, he knew how to grow an economy.

“The LNP strongly believes that the wage earner is the best person to know how the wage should be spent. The more governments take from us the less discretionary spend we have,” he said.

“The LNP also believes in growing an economy by allowing individuals to decide where and what businesses should grow.”

He said that the registration rebate was a sign of the party’s willingness to innovate.

“The LNP is showing the way in this election with innovative plans to get Queensland moving and return the state to being the powerhouse of the Australian economy that it once was,” he said.

“The LNP has a proven track record of curbing waste and targeting projects that give value for money.

“By returning money to registered vehicle owners is but one way to improving the household budget and give relief to those who are struggling.”

Mr Chapman said if elected, he would have the region’s interests at heart.